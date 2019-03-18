Rangers' Joey Gallo: Return still a few days away

Joey Gallo (groin) is not likely to appear in a game until the end of the week, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallo was diagnosed with a groin strain on March 15 and has not appeared in a game since. Though he remains confident he'll be ready for Opening Day, it would be reassuring to see him return to game action this week.

