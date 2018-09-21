Rangers' Joey Gallo: Returns to action Friday

Gallo (toe) is starting in center field and batting eighth Friday against the Mariners.

Gallo was held out Wednesday with a bruised right toe, but he's feeling healthy enough to take the field following a scheduled off day Thursday. He's gone 3-for-5 with three home runs and four RBI in his career against Friday's starter, Erasmo Ramirez.

More News
Our Latest Stories