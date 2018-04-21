Rangers' Joey Gallo: Returns to bench Saturday

Gallo is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners.

Renato Nunez will start in left field for the Rangers on Saturday with the Mariners sending out lefty James Paxton. The 24-year-old has had a fairly predictable first month of the season with a .202/.256/.452 slash line with six home runs and 28 strikeouts in 84 at-bats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories