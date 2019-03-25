Rangers' Joey Gallo: Returns to lineup
Gallo (groin) is back in the lineup Monday against Cleveland.
Gallo had been out for a week with a mild groin strain, though he was reportedly confident about his readiness for Opening Day throughout his absence. He played in a pair of minor-league games and will now get back to big-league action. Barring setbacks, he should be considered healthy to start the season.
