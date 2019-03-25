Rangers' Joey Gallo: Returns to lineup

Gallo (groin) is back in the lineup Monday against Cleveland.

Gallo had been out for a week with a mild groin strain, though he was reportedly confident about his readiness for Opening Day throughout his absence. He played in a pair of minor-league games and will now get back to big-league action. Barring setbacks, he should be considered healthy to start the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...