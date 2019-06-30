Rangers' Joey Gallo: Rocks two-run shot

Gallo went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Rays.

Gallo's moonshot off starter Blake Snell was the only damage the Rangers could do against the reigning AL Cy Young winner. The 25-year-old slugger is showing no signs of rust since returning from his oblique injury. He's 7-for-19 (.368 average) with three long balls and five RBI over the last six games.

More News
Our Latest Stories