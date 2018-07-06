Rangers' Joey Gallo: Scratched with blurred vision

Gallo (blurred vision) was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Tigers after colliding with Delino DeShields in the outfield during batting practice.

This news came out under two hours before game time. Ryan Rua will get the start in left field, hitting eighth. Given the nature of the injury, it would not be surprising if Gallo missed more than one game.

