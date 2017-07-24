Rangers' Joey Gallo: Shifts to bench Monday

Gallo is out of the lineup Monday against the Marlins.

Gallo, who supplied a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Rays, will hit the bench following three consecutive starts. Delino DeShields will serve as the indirect replacement in the lineup for Gallo, manning center field and batting ninth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast