Play

Rangers' Joey Gallo: Showing signs of concussion

Gallo (nose, head) is exhibiting concussion symptoms, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Gallo was withheld from Monday's lineup and didn't travel with the Rangers for their series against the Angels. While Gallo seems to be in line to miss more than just one game, the team has yet to place him on the disabled list. However, owners will want to monitor his status over the coming days. With Gallo out Monday, Ryan Rua was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and is starting in left field.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast