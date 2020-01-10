Play

Rangers' Joey Gallo: Signs deal before arbitration

Gallo (wrist) signed a one-year, $4.4 million deal with the Rangers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Injuries limited Gallo to just 70 games last season. He was better than ever when available, though, hitting .253/.389/.598 with 22 homers.

