Gallo went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the White Sox.

Gallo had two singles in the loss to extend his on-base streak to 21 consecutive games. He also extended another streak -- 19 games without an extra-base hit. Gallo, who has two 40-home run seasons on his resume, has just one over 21 games. Statcast reveals he's not barreling balls as often as in the past, but it hasn't led to chasing pitches. Gallo stays within the zone but continues to have a swing-and-miss component, not unusual for the slugger. The Rangers feel if he continues to be disciplined, the power will come, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. "If he cleans up the swing-and-miss and maintains the quality of swinging at strikes, he's going to be elite," manager Chris Woodward said.