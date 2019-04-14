Rangers' Joey Gallo: Sitting in series finale

Gallo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Manager Chris Woodward will extend Gallo a rest with southpaw Brett Anderson on the bump for Oakland. After producing a 1.162 OPS through his first nine games of the season, Gallo has gone cold over the last three contests, recording no hits in 13 at-bats while striking out eight times.

