Rangers' Joey Gallo: Sitting out versus lefty Sunday
Gallo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.
While the lefty-hitting Gallo gets the day off against southpaw Tyler Skaggs, Shin-Soo Choo will check into left field for his first appearance at the position since Aug. 20, 2014. Gallo has reached base at a .250 clip and has struck out in 44.1 percent of his plate appearances against lefties this season, which could result in him falling into a more strict platoon role going forward.
