Gallo (groin) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

After getting removed from Tuesday's 9-4 loss with right groin tightness, Gallo's absence from the lineup for a day game in the series finale comes as little surprise. For the time being, the Rangers are viewing Gallo as day-to-day with the hope that he'll be ready to go for the weekend following Thursday's team off day. Eli White will cover right field Wednesday in Gallo's stead.