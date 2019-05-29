Rangers' Joey Gallo: Slated to sit out Wednesday

Manager Chris Woodward said after Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Mariners that Gallo was dealing with a sore wrist and would be held out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. "I think he's fine," Woodward said. "I think he hurt his wrist on one of his swings."

Gallo went 1-for-4 with a run scored and three strikeouts Tuesday before exiting following his seventh-inning at-bat. As Woodward's comments suggest, Gallo's wrist issue isn't viewed as a major concern, and it's likely the slugger would have sat out Wednesday regardless of his health with the Rangers playing a day game after a night game and matching up against a lefty starter (Wade LeBlanc) for the fifth straight contest. Gallo could still be available off the bench Wednesday before likely rejoining the lineup Thursday against the Royals.

