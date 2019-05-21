Rangers' Joey Gallo: Slugs 14th homer
Gallo went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 10-9 win over the Mariners.
The 25-year-old slugger continues to add surprising fantasy value even when he isn't sending the ball over the fence. Gallo's 14 homers and 33 RBI through 41 games are expected, but his .285 batting average decidedly isn't given his .212 career mark. His strikeout and contact rates are right around his usual, so while he is hitting the ball harder than ever before -- his Barrel rate, average exit velocity and hard-hit rate are all at career-best levels -- regression seems inevitable given his track record.
