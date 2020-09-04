site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Slump lingers into September
Gallo went 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Astros.
Gallo, who slashed .171/.333/.390 during August, has opened September with one hit in 10 at-bats. He's gone 12 games without knocking in a run and is 4-for-40 (.100) during that stretch.
