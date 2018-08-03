Rangers' Joey Gallo: Smacks 27th home run
Gallo went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Orioles.
Gallo took southpaw Tanner Scott deep in the seventh inning for his 27th home run of the season. He had shown relatively large splits when he facing left-handers through his first three seasons, though he entered Thursday's game with a solid .495 slugging percentage against them in 99 at-bats. Overall, it was his fifth home run but only second multi-hit game in his past 10 starts. This stretch is a microcosm of Gallo's season as he has an impressive .275 ISO but is only batting .193, doomed by a 35.2 percent strikeout rate.
