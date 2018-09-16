Rangers' Joey Gallo: Smacks 37th homer

Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs Saturday against the Padres.

Gallo took southpaw Eric Lauer deep in the second inning to record his 37th homer of the season. The shot marked his 13th against left-handed pitchers this season, and he's actually been more effective at the plate without the platoon advantage this campaign. Although he's arguably taken a slight step back in his performance from 2017, Gallo still ranks fourth in the American League in home runs.