Rangers' Joey Gallo: Smacks grand slam

Gallo went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

Gallo came up with the hit of the night in the sixth inning, leaving the yard with the bases loaded to put his squad ahead 6-2. Friday's performance is a great sign for Gallo, who went 0-for-3 Thursday after missing a game earlier in the week due to a wrist issue.

