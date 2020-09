Gallo went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored across both games of the team's doubleheader Saturday against the Athletics.

Gallo produced the majority of his line in the second game, smacking his ninth home run of the season in the sixth inning. It was only his second long ball since Aug. 19, and he produced only seven RBI and seven runs scored in that span. Overall, Gallo has maintained a .192/.326/.425 line across 175 plate appearances this season.