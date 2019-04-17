Rangers' Joey Gallo: Smacks sixth homer

Gallo went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and a walk Tuesday against the Angels.

Gallo took southpaw Dillon Peters deep in the sixth inning to extend the Rangers lead to five runs. He now has six home runs on the season, with Tuesday's shot being his first against a left-hander. He has feasted on Angels' pitching in the early going, homering in all five games he has played against them.