Rangers' Joey Gallo: Smashes 10th homer
Gallo went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and three walks in a 6-4 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old smashed a homer to the upper deck off Felipe Vazquez, which is quite an accomplishment considering Vazquez had yet to yield a run this year before the blast. Gallo also showcased a great eye, posting a season-high three walks. He racked up the walks and homers in March and April, recording 21 free passes and 10 bombs during the first five weeks of the year. Behind those totals, Gallo is slashing .264/.404/.678 with 15 extra-base hits, 25 RBI and 20 runs in 109 plate appearances this season.
