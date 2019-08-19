Rangers' Joey Gallo: Starting to swing bat

Gallo (wrist) swung a bat Friday but is not expected to return until mid-September, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Gallo swung lightly, hitting off a tee, and reports feeling good. "It's good, but, in my opinion, it's still a couple of weeks away from taking a full swing against pitchers," Gallo said. "It's improving every day, but it just takes time." There's still enough time in the season for Gallo to get back on the field, but the Rangers are not expected to rush him back. Gallo was enjoying the best season of his career before breaking the hamate bone in his left hand in late July.