Rangers' Joey Gallo: Starting to swing bat
Gallo (wrist) swung a bat Friday but is not expected to return until mid-September, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Gallo swung lightly, hitting off a tee, and reports feeling good. "It's good, but, in my opinion, it's still a couple of weeks away from taking a full swing against pitchers," Gallo said. "It's improving every day, but it just takes time." There's still enough time in the season for Gallo to get back on the field, but the Rangers are not expected to rush him back. Gallo was enjoying the best season of his career before breaking the hamate bone in his left hand in late July.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...