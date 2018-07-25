Rangers' Joey Gallo: Starts in right field again

Gallo returned to the lineup Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Tuesday's 13-10 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.

Gallo, who was removed from Sunday's game with an ankle injury and sat out Monday, made just the third start of his career in right field, replacing the injured Nomar Mazara (thumb). By being able to slide over from left to right field, he's provided some flexibility for manager Jeff Banister, who can get both Gallo and prospect Willie Calhoun, who started in left field and homered Tuesday, in the lineup. Gallo's homer was his 26th of the season.