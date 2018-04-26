Rangers' Joey Gallo: Stays in left field
Gallo started in left field and went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Athletics.
There was some speculation that Gallo may move to third base to replace the injured Adrian Beltre (hamstring), but manager Jeff Banister kept him left field while Isiah Kiner-Falefa moved from second base to third base. This was Gallo's fifth multi-hit effort over 26 games played. By comparison, he had a total of 18 multi-hit games in 145 games last year. That portends a better batting average in 2018 than the .209 he posted in 2017. His overall batting average (.229) is still lacking, but Gallo is hitting .282 (11-for-39) over the last 12 games with four homers and seven RBI.
