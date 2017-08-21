Rangers' Joey Gallo: Suffers nasal fracture

Gallo (head) underwent X-rays Sunday that revealed a non-displaced nasal fracture, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallo will be examined again Monday and may rejoin the team later in the day in Los Angeles with the team opening a four-game set against the Angels. He should be considered day-to-day until further information surfaces, though it sounds like a stint on the disabled list could very well be on tap.