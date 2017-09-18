Rangers' Joey Gallo: Supplies 490-foot home run in win
Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Angels.
Per Statcast, Gallo's second-inning home run traveled 490 feet, good for the third-longest blast in the majors this season. Several of Gallo's team-best 38 home runs have been of the highlight-reel variety, but they may have skewed the perception of what's otherwise been an uneven fantasy portfolio for the 23-year-old. Though Gallo's homer production has certainly been useful for his owners, a .211 average and a somewhat underwhelming RBI total (75) have dinged his value relative to some of the game's other top sluggers.
More News
-
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Scores two runs Thursday•
-
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Sustains wrist injury in collision Monday•
-
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Walks three times during doubleheader•
-
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Records two base hits Sunday•
-
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Delivers 37th homer of season•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...