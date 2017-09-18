Rangers' Joey Gallo: Supplies 490-foot home run in win

Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

Per Statcast, Gallo's second-inning home run traveled 490 feet, good for the third-longest blast in the majors this season. Several of Gallo's team-best 38 home runs have been of the highlight-reel variety, but they may have skewed the perception of what's otherwise been an uneven fantasy portfolio for the 23-year-old. Though Gallo's homer production has certainly been useful for his owners, a .211 average and a somewhat underwhelming RBI total (75) have dinged his value relative to some of the game's other top sluggers.