Gallo went 1-for-2 with two walks, a home run, two RBI and a second run scored in Saturday's 11-4 loss to the Royals.

Gallo has reached base eight times in 10 plate appearances, including five walks, over the first two games. He's knocked in four runs in the two games, but that was not nearly enough to make up for Texas pitching, which surrendered 25 runs in the first two games of the series against the Royals.