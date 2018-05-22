Rangers' Joey Gallo: Swats homer Monday

Gallo went 1-or-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 10-5 loss to the Yankees.

Gallo's homer was his 14th of the season, tying him for the second in MLB with Bryce Harper and Mike Trout. But those homers have come at a cost -- a miserable .201 batting average. Since Gallo got his average up to .240 on April 27, he hit .152 (12-for-79) over the next 21 games.