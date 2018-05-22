Rangers' Joey Gallo: Swats homer Monday
Gallo went 1-or-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 10-5 loss to the Yankees.
Gallo's homer was his 14th of the season, tying him for the second in MLB with Bryce Harper and Mike Trout. But those homers have come at a cost -- a miserable .201 batting average. Since Gallo got his average up to .240 on April 27, he hit .152 (12-for-79) over the next 21 games.
More News
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...