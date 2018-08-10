Rangers' Joey Gallo: Takes a seat Friday

Gallo is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallo started the last eight games for the Rangers and has five home runs, 13 RBI and four walks in that span. Shin-Soo Choo starts in right field and Drew Robinson in center field against Masahiro Tanaka and the Yankees.

