Rangers' Joey Gallo: Takes BP in new park

Gallo took batting practice in the Rangers' new ballpark Monday and noted it plays deep in center field, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The distance to center field at the new Globe Life Park is 407 feet from home plate with nooks on either side of dead center that extends to 410 feet. "It's playing big as hell," Gallo said on a conference call Monday after taking batting practice. "It's a little deep in center. The hitters are a little nervous about that." It's hard to draw any conclusions from one BP session when there are many variables -- live pitching, game balls, fans in the stands, open or closed roof. Additionally, Gallo usually doesn't hit home runs to straightaway center. Seventy-five of 110 career homers and 45 of 63 at home were from the center/right alley to the right field foul line. For the 18 he's hit at home to center field, the home runs averaged a distance of 434 feet with a low of 410 (per MLB Statcast). The other new park dimensions are similar to the old one, including the right field alley and foul line, so Gallo should do just fine.