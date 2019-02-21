Rangers' Joey Gallo: Takes extra BP reps

Rangers hitting coach Luis Ortiz asked Gallo to take extra rounds of batting practice Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallo is working on pitch recognition and swing-path changes. The left-handed hitting Gallo hit an opposite-field home run off a left-handed pitcher during the session, a rarity for him. The power hitter hit just two homers off lefties that the Statcast system classifies as opposite field. The 25-year-old delivers plenty of power but little else. If he can consistently hit the other way, Gallo could face fewer extreme shifts and potentially improve on his career .203 batting average and .317 on-base percentage.

