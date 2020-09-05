site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Takes seat Saturday
Gallo isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Mariners.
Gallo has been in a major slump in recent games, and he'll get a day off Saturday. Shin-Soo Choo will start in right field in his absence.
