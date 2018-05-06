Rangers' Joey Gallo: Takes seat Sunday

Gallo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.

With a tough lefty (Chris Sale) on the mound for Boston and the Rangers playing a day game after a night game, Texas skipper Jeff Banister determined it was a good time to give Gallo his second off day of the season. Though he'll be on the bench Sunday, Gallo certainly left an imprint on the four-game series with Boston after homering twice Saturday.

