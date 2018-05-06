Rangers' Joey Gallo: Takes seat Sunday
Gallo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.
With a tough lefty (Chris Sale) on the mound for Boston and the Rangers playing a day game after a night game, Texas skipper Jeff Banister determined it was a good time to give Gallo his second off day of the season. Though he'll be on the bench Sunday, Gallo certainly left an imprint on the four-game series with Boston after homering twice Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....