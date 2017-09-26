Rangers' Joey Gallo: Takes seat Tuesday

Gallo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

It's a well deserved day off for Gallo, as the 23-year-old has started 26 straight games for the Rangers, hitting .222/.340/.422 with four homers and 12 RBI. In his place, Ryan Rua will start at first base and bat ninth.