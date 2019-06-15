Rangers' Joey Gallo: Tentative plans laid out

The Rangers tentatively plan to have Gallo (oblique) start full workouts at their spring training facility in Arizona on Tuesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallo has started swinging a bat and is scheduled to take batting practice Saturday. He's hoping to be back in the Rangers' lineup within a week, but that sounds like player optimism. If he does indeed report to Arizona on Tuesday, the question becomes how quickly can he be ready for rehab games and how many he'll need. The slugging outfielder has not played since June 1.