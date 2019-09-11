Rangers' Joey Gallo: To return Sept. 20

Gallo (wrist) is expected to come off the injured list Sept. 20 at Oakland, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

He will travel to Arizona this weekend for simulated games at instructs Sunday and Monday. The next step will be real minor-league games Tuesday and Wednesday. If he does indeed return on the 20th, he would have nine games to close out the season.

