Rangers' Joey Gallo: Will be corner outfielder in 2020

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Gallo (wrist) will primarily be a corner outfielder next season, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers enter the offseason with uncertainty at both corner infield positions, spots where Gallo has experience, but Daniels ruled those out. The GM also said he doesn't anticipate Gallo playing much in center field.

