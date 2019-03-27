Rangers' Joey Gallo: Will start Opening Day
Gallo will start in left field Opening Day against the Cubs, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Gallo, who missed 10 days of spring training with a strained right groin, took at-bats in minor league games over the weekend and appeared in a major-league game Monday. Manager Chris Woodward said Gallo is "100 percent."
