Rangers' Joey Gallo: Will start Opening Day

Gallo will start in left field Opening Day against the Cubs, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Gallo, who missed 10 days of spring training with a strained right groin, took at-bats in minor league games over the weekend and appeared in a major-league game Monday. Manager Chris Woodward said Gallo is "100 percent."

