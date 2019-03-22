Rangers' Joey Gallo: Will test groin Friday

Gallo (groin) is expected to play in a minor-league game Friday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Gallo will test out his strained right groin, playing for the first time in a week, and will get as many at-bats as needed. The Rangers haven't finalized the final 25-man roster until they get a look at how Gallo responds to the activity.

More News
Our Latest Stories