Gallo went to the Marucci bat lab over the offseason to get fitted for a new bat, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The tech war is in full force in MLB, with hitters searching for new ways to combat the gains pitchers are able to make in pitching labs such as Driveline Baseball. Gallo was told by Marucci that his bat was too top-heavy, so he'll be switching to a new one that distributes the weight more evenly. It's highly unlikely that Gallo's 37.6 percent career strikeout rate can suddenly be solved by a new bat, so there's little reason to alter our assessments of the slugger based on this news alone, but it's at least possible that the new equipment helps him reach a new level.