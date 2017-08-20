Play

Rangers' Joey Gallo: X-rays on tap

Gallo (head) was diagnosed with a swollen lip and is undergoing precautionary X-rays, freelance sports writer Anthony Andro reports.

In addition to receiving X-rays, Gallo is under concussion protocol. Further information regarding Gallo's status should be known once the results of the X-rays are released, but he should be considered day-to-day until then. If Gallo has to miss time, Nomar Mazara will likely spend more time in the Rangers' outfield.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast