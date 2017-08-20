Rangers' Joey Gallo: X-rays on tap

Gallo (head) was diagnosed with a swollen lip and is undergoing precautionary X-rays, freelance sports writer Anthony Andro reports.

In addition to receiving X-rays, Gallo is under concussion protocol. Further information regarding Gallo's status should be known once the results of the X-rays are released, but he should be considered day-to-day until then. If Gallo has to miss time, Nomar Mazara will likely spend more time in the Rangers' outfield.