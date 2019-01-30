Andreoli was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Tuesday.

Andreoli was claimed off waivers by the Rangers in mid-January but will return to the waiver wire as the team needed room on the 40-man roster for the signing of reliever Shawn Kelley. Andreoli split 2018 -- his first season in the majors -- between Baltimore and Seattle, slashing .230/.284/.262 in 67 plate appearances.

