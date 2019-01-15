Andreoli was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Tuesday.

Andreoli bounced between Seattle and Baltimore in 2018, making his major-league debut and hitting a combined .230/.284/.262 in 26 games at both stops. He spent most of his time with Triple-A Tacoma, where he slashed .287/.397/.401 with 19 stolen bases in 89 games. The 28-year-old should serve as organizational outfield depth.

