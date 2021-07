Hicks went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Tigers.

Hicks had his contract selected June 29 due to an injury to Jose Trevino (forearm). He's had quite an impressive performance since, logging four home runs, six RBI and six runs scored across only three starts. While that's impressive, Hicks last appeared in the majors in 2019, when he posted a 56 wRC+ across 333 plate appearances.