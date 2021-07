Hicks went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in a 7-3 win over Seattle on Saturday.

Hicks went yard off opposing starter Marco Gonzales to lead off both the third and fourth innings in only his third appearance of 2021. He last played in the big leagues in 2019 and slashed .210/.240/.379 with 29 runs and 35 RBI in 95 games with Detroit.