King (2-0) allowed two hits over one scoreless inning to pick up the win over the Angels on Wednesday.

King entered in the seventh inning with Texas down, 3-1, and was the pitcher of record when the Rangers put up crooked numbers in the eighth and ninth innings. The left-hander turned in his fifth straight scoreless outing to lower his ERA to 1.13. He's walked one and allowed 12 hits over eight innings but has managed to pitch out of danger by keeping balls on the ground (65.4 GB%)