King allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two over 1.2 scoreless innings in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

King earned his second hold, but he allowed two inherited runners to score. The left-hander has managed to sidestep serious damage despite allowing 21 baserunners over 13.1 innings -- only two of his 13 appearances have been clean. King has a 2.70 ERA which stands in contrast to a 4.22 FIP.