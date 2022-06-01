King struck out one over a scoreless eighth inning to earn the hold in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rays.

King followed up a dominant start by Martin Perez by pitching a perfect eighth inning. The hold was the sixth for King, who has scooped up three holds over the last six appearances. The left-hander has allowed a worrisome number of walks -- nine in 20 innings -- but he's avoided serious damage and pitched better during his recent six-game stretch. Five of those six outings have been scoreless and four have been perfect innings of relief.