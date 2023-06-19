King (1-0) earned the win in Sunday's 11-7 win over the Blue Jays. He allowed one run on two walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings.

King nabbed his first win of the season Sunday, entering the game in the third frame after starter Jon Gray gave up six runs in 2.1 innings of work. He managed to put out the fire and held the Blue Jays hitless despite giving up a run. Since being called up from Triple-A in early May, King holds a 4.15 ERA and 1.54 WHIP to pair with 4.85 K/9 across 10 appearances (13 innings).